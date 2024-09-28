ETV Bharat / state

Boy Dies, Three Members Of His Family Injured As Wall Of House Collapses In Gujarat

Dahod (Gujarat): A five-year-old boy died and three members of his family, including his two younger siblings, were injured after a wall of their house collapsed in Gujarat's Dahod district early on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred in Rachharda village around 3 am, they said. "The wall of their kutcha house collapsed following heavy rains, and fell on the four sleeping members of the family," a Kathvara police station official said.

"While a five-year-old boy died, three other members of the family sustained injuries in the incident. The injured were admitted to a government hospital for treatment," he said. The deceased boy's mother, and his two younger siblings - a six-month-old baby boy and a three-year-old boy - are the injured the police said.