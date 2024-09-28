ETV Bharat / state

Boy Dies, Three Members Of His Family Injured As Wall Of House Collapses In Gujarat

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

The wall of a kutcha house collapsed due to heavy rains and fell on the four sleeping members of a family in Rachharda village around 3 am. The incident led to the death of a five-year-old boy, and the other three members of his family sustained injuries.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)

Dahod (Gujarat): A five-year-old boy died and three members of his family, including his two younger siblings, were injured after a wall of their house collapsed in Gujarat's Dahod district early on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred in Rachharda village around 3 am, they said. "The wall of their kutcha house collapsed following heavy rains, and fell on the four sleeping members of the family," a Kathvara police station official said.

"While a five-year-old boy died, three other members of the family sustained injuries in the incident. The injured were admitted to a government hospital for treatment," he said. The deceased boy's mother, and his two younger siblings - a six-month-old baby boy and a three-year-old boy - are the injured the police said.

Dahod (Gujarat): A five-year-old boy died and three members of his family, including his two younger siblings, were injured after a wall of their house collapsed in Gujarat's Dahod district early on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred in Rachharda village around 3 am, they said. "The wall of their kutcha house collapsed following heavy rains, and fell on the four sleeping members of the family," a Kathvara police station official said.

"While a five-year-old boy died, three other members of the family sustained injuries in the incident. The injured were admitted to a government hospital for treatment," he said. The deceased boy's mother, and his two younger siblings - a six-month-old baby boy and a three-year-old boy - are the injured the police said.

Read More

  1. MP: Two Killed in School Wall Collapse Near Mahakal Temple; Four Others Injured
  2. 20 Two-Wheelers Damaged as Housing Complex Wall Collapses in Thane

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEATH DUE TO WALL COLLAPSEGUJARATWALL COLLAPSE INCIDENTGUJARAT WALL COLLAPSE DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.