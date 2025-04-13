30 Injured, 3 Critical As Two Buses Collide Head-On In Sambhal

Sambhal: Nearly 30 people were injured after a speeding Uttar Pradesh roadways bus collided head-on with a private bus on Hasanpur road in Sambhal district, police said on Sunday.
The collision was so intense that the front portions of both the buses were completely damaged. All the injured were rushed to the hospital but condition of three passengers is stated to be critical.
Hearing the screams locals rushed to rescue the trapped passengers. On information a police team reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched with the help of local residents. SDM Sambhal Dr Vandana Mishra, CO Asmoli Kuldeep Singh and Nakhasa police station in-charge Gajendra Singh were also present at the spot.
After rescuing the injured they were shifted to the district hospital by ambulances and private cars. The mishap occurred near Singhpur village on Hasanpur road, they added.
SDM Dr Vandana Mishra said, "Around 30 to 35 people were injured in the accident of whom, condition of three is critical. After first aid, all passengers were sent to a hospital in Moradabad. The critically injured passengers have been identified as Tausif (35) and Umar of Badaun and Neeraj (32) of Sambhal".
CMO Dr Tarun Pathak also reached the hospital and issued necessary instructions to the doctors. Chaos ensued in the hospital due to the arrival of such a huge number of patients.
The injured passengers, including the drivers of both buses, are residents of Ahmedabad, Badaun and Delhi.
