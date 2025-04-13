ETV Bharat / state

30 Injured, 3 Critical As Two Buses Collide Head-On In Sambhal

Sambhal: Nearly 30 people were injured after a speeding Uttar Pradesh roadways bus collided head-on with a private bus on Hasanpur road in Sambhal district, police said on Sunday.

The collision was so intense that the front portions of both the buses were completely damaged. All the injured were rushed to the hospital but condition of three passengers is stated to be critical.

Hearing the screams locals rushed to rescue the trapped passengers. On information a police team reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched with the help of local residents. SDM Sambhal Dr Vandana Mishra, CO Asmoli Kuldeep Singh and Nakhasa police station in-charge Gajendra Singh were also present at the spot.

After rescuing the injured they were shifted to the district hospital by ambulances and private cars. The mishap occurred near Singhpur village on Hasanpur road, they added.