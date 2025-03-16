ETV Bharat / state

18 Injured As State Transport Bus Overturns In Maharashtra’s Raigad District

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus overturned in the Raigad district on Saturday afternoon, resulting in multiple injuries.

By PTI

Mumbai: As many as 18 passengers were injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus overturned in Raigad district on Saturday afternoon, an official said. The accident occurred on Varandha ghat when the bus was going towards Mahad, he said.

Citing the bus driver’s version, the official said he lost control of the vehicle after its brakes perhaps failed. The bus then overturned, injuring 18 passengers, he said. Locals rushed to help the injured before police and emergency teams reached the spot. The injured passengers were taken to a trauma centre in Mahad. All are reported to be in a stable condition, the official said.

Officials from the MSRTC have also started an investigation into the accident, whose exact cause will be ascertained after a technical inspection, he said.

