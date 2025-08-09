17 Hurt As Slab Of Under-Construction Temple Gate Collapses In Nagpur

Nagpur: At least seventeen workers were injured, including three critically, after a slab of an under-construction gate of the Mahalaxmi Jagadamba Devasthan in Koradi in Nagpur collapsed on Saturday, officials said.

According to officials, the incident took place at 8pm. "Seventeen workers were injured, three of whom are critical. They have been hospitalised. Rescue operations were launched immediately by the police, fire brigade and those in the vicinity. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are also at the site. The operation is being monitored by District Collector Vipin Itankar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Niketan Kadam," an official said.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding experts will be inspecting the site in some time.

Nagpur District Collector Vipin Itankar said that he was in touch with the Nagpur District Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

"He called me two and three times and the rumours which are being spread that some people have died are untrue. We have shifted all the 17 injured to nearby hospitals. All the teams involved in the rescue operation are following the protocal, which is supposed to be followed after a disaster," Itankar told reporters.

"We are removing the debries right now," he added. It is likely that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is from Nagpur, is expected to visit the spot on Sunday, after the flag off of the Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat train.