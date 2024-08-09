ETV Bharat / state

Several Initiatives Underway To Popularise Cruise Tourism: Gajender Singh Shekhawat

New Delhi: The government has taken various initiatives to promote and popularise Cruise Tourism in India.

For this, rationalised cruise tariff has been introduced and cruise ships are provided discounts ranging from 10 per cent to 30 per cent based on volume of their calls while ousting charges have been removed to attract cruise vessels, Union Minister of Tourism Gajender Singh Shekhawat said.

"Various steps have been taken to popularise Cruise among masses, as informed by Ministry of Shipping, Ports and Waterways, the government has taken initiatives to facilitate the visits of Cruise vessels and tourists such as for berthing, cruise vessel is given priority over cargo vessel, rationalised cruise tariff has been introduced, port charges are recovered at $0.085/GRT (fixed rate) and a nominal passenger head tax of $6 for first 12 hours of stay at berth, cruise ships are provided discounts ranging from 10 per cent to 30 per cent based on volume of their calls, ousting charges have been removed to attract cruise vessels, e-visa and on-arrival visa facilities have been extended, single e-landing card has been introduced which is valid for all ports in cruise itinerary", Shekhawat said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

In addition, cabotage has been waived for foreign cruise vessels. This relaxation allows foreign cruise ship to transport Indian nationals from one to another Indian Port during its domestic leg and in order to promote tourism, conditional IGST exemption has been approved for foreign going vessel when it converts to coastal run, subject to its re-conversion to foreign going vessel within six months, the minister informed.

Highlighting the steps taken by the government, Shekhawat said to position India as a preferred destination for cruise tourism globally, Ministry of Tourism has drafted a National Strategy for Cruise Tourism. The ministry provides financial assistance to States and Union Territories (UTs) including Maharashtra for tourism infrastructure development under its different schemes.

What is Cruise Tourism:

It is a nature-based tourism segment which enables a country to leverage its seas, rivers and canals for overnight and same day cruises across varied themes and across multiple budgets.

Coastal tourism – Domestic & Multi nation: