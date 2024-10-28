ETV Bharat / state

13 Persons Get Eye Infection After Cataract Surgery In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada: Thirteen persons have been admitted to a hospital in Raipur after they contracted an eye infection following cataract surgery at a government medical facility in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, officials said on Monday.

This prompted the health department to order a probe into the matter following which three healthcare personnel, including the doctor who performed the cataract surgeries at the Dantewada district hospital, were suspended on Sunday.

The 13 patients from Dantewada were admitted to the Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in the state capital Raipur in the last five days and they are under treatment, the medical facility's public relations officer Shubhra Thakur said. Their condition is stated to be stable as of now, she said.

All the 13 persons who got the eye infection underwent cataract surgery at the Dantewada district hospital between October 18 to 22, Dantewada Collector Mayank Chaturvedi told PTI.

"When one-two cases came to light, we launched an exercise to trace the patients who underwent surgeries at the hospital in the last 15-20 days to examine the condition of their operated eyes. We covered 80 patients, and 13 of them have so far been found to be suffering from infection in their operated eye," he said.

Despite learning on October 20 about the infection to a patient who was operated on October 18, the doctor concerned continued performing surgeries till October 22 and allegedly did not inform senior authorities about the case, the official said.

The Dantewada district hospital has four operation theatres and the target is to operate 20 cataract patients every week, he said.