ETV Bharat / state

4 Including Newly Married Couple Killed In Accident In Kerala

According to the police, the accident occurred around 5 am Sunday on the Punalur-Muvattupuzha state highway.

4 Including Newly Married Couple Killed In Accident In Kerala
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Pathanamthitta: Four members of a family, including a newlywed couple, were killed after their car collided with a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims in this district early on Sunday.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 5 am on the Punalur-Muvattupuzha state highway.

The passengers of the car were pulled out of the mangled vehicle, according to locals.

Three died on the spot and one succumbed to the injuries on the way to the hospital, police said.

The car reportedly rammed into the bus, which was carrying pilgrims from Telangana and none of the passengers on the bus sustained injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple, who were married last month, were returning home after a honeymoon trip to Malaysia.

The accident took place just 10 kilometers from the victims' residence.

A case has been registered.

Pathanamthitta: Four members of a family, including a newlywed couple, were killed after their car collided with a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims in this district early on Sunday.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 5 am on the Punalur-Muvattupuzha state highway.

The passengers of the car were pulled out of the mangled vehicle, according to locals.

Three died on the spot and one succumbed to the injuries on the way to the hospital, police said.

The car reportedly rammed into the bus, which was carrying pilgrims from Telangana and none of the passengers on the bus sustained injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple, who were married last month, were returning home after a honeymoon trip to Malaysia.

The accident took place just 10 kilometers from the victims' residence.

A case has been registered.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KERALA ACCIDENTNEWLY WED COUPLE KILLED IN ACCIDENTPATHANAMTHITTA ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.