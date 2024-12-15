ETV Bharat / state

4 Including Newly Married Couple Killed In Accident In Kerala

Pathanamthitta: Four members of a family, including a newlywed couple, were killed after their car collided with a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims in this district early on Sunday.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 5 am on the Punalur-Muvattupuzha state highway.

The passengers of the car were pulled out of the mangled vehicle, according to locals.

Three died on the spot and one succumbed to the injuries on the way to the hospital, police said.