Maharashtra: 27 Illegal Schools Shut In Thane; Parents Fear Academic Loss

Thane: In a major crackdown, the Thane Municipal Corporation's education department has sealed 27 illegal schools operating in the Diva area after the new academic year had already started. This move sparks concern among parents about the potential loss of academic year of children.

Civic officials confirmed that the students from these sealed institutions will be adjusted in to near by schools to ensure continuity in their education.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sachin Sangle assured students that if they face any issues during this transition, they can freely approach the education department with their problems for assistance.

The action follows an earlier directive from the Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, who had ordered strict measures against 81 unrecognised schools operating in the region.

Parents allege that these institutions exploited students under the guise of education while operating illegally. Sheetal Chavan, President of the Thane District Parents' Association, said, "We have been complaining for years, but no action was taken. It is only after academic sessions begin that the authorities wake up."

Chavan also alleged that the education department releases a list of illegal schools every year, but meaningful actions has been rare. "Political pressure and corruption have enabled many of these institutions to continue unchecked," Chavan added.

The crackdown includes penalties, sealing of properties and registration of criminal cases against violators. One parent, Uttam Sawant claimed that the administration's numbers are misleading. "Only four to five schools shut down voluntarily. Most are still running illegally. We have proof," he said. The parents said that the sudden sealing of schools mid-academic year affects educational journey of their children and demanded timely intervention in the future.