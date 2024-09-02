ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai: 9 Walkers Hurt as Drunk Passenger Grabs Bus Steering Wheel during Tiff with Driver

author img

By PTI

Published : Sep 2, 2024, 6:48 AM IST

The accident occurred when a drunk passenger on a Route 66 electric bus grabbed the steering wheel in Lalbaugh. The driver lost control, leading to the bus hitting multiple vehicles and pedestrians. the injured have been hospitalised, and the police have taken the passenger into custody.

The driver lost control, leading to the bus hitting multiple vehicles and pedestrians. the injured have been hospitalised, and the police have taken the passenger into custody.
Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: Nine pedestrians were injured, three of them seriously, when a drunk passenger grabbed the steering wheel of a BEST bus during an argument with its driver on Sunday evening, an official said.

The driver of the bus lost control over the wheel due to the passenger's action and the vehicle knocked down pedestrians, cars and two-wheelers in the city's Lalbaugh area, the official said. Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking is the transport wing of Mumbai civic body BMC.

According to the official from Kalachowki police station, an electric vehicle on Route 66 (from Ballard Pier in south Mumbai) was on its way to Rani Laxmibai Chow in Sion when the incident occurred.

A passenger, who was under the influence of alcohol, got into an argument with the driver. When the bus was near Ganesh Talkies in Lalbaugh, he suddenly grabbed the steering wheel, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The bus hit two bikes and a car and knocked down many pedestrians, leaving nine persons injured. Three of them are in serious condition, he said. All the injured have been admitted to different hospitals in the city. Police have taken the drunk passenger into custody and further investigation is underway, the official added.

Mumbai: Nine pedestrians were injured, three of them seriously, when a drunk passenger grabbed the steering wheel of a BEST bus during an argument with its driver on Sunday evening, an official said.

The driver of the bus lost control over the wheel due to the passenger's action and the vehicle knocked down pedestrians, cars and two-wheelers in the city's Lalbaugh area, the official said. Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking is the transport wing of Mumbai civic body BMC.

According to the official from Kalachowki police station, an electric vehicle on Route 66 (from Ballard Pier in south Mumbai) was on its way to Rani Laxmibai Chow in Sion when the incident occurred.

A passenger, who was under the influence of alcohol, got into an argument with the driver. When the bus was near Ganesh Talkies in Lalbaugh, he suddenly grabbed the steering wheel, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The bus hit two bikes and a car and knocked down many pedestrians, leaving nine persons injured. Three of them are in serious condition, he said. All the injured have been admitted to different hospitals in the city. Police have taken the drunk passenger into custody and further investigation is underway, the official added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DRUNK MAN GRABS STEERING WHEELBEST BUS ACCIDENTDRUNK GRABS BUS STEERING WHEEL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.