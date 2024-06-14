Over 121 Held, Officials Suspended; Judicial Inquiry Commission Formed as Govt Speeds Up Probe Into Balodabazar Violence

Balodabazar (Chhattisgarh): In the aftermath of violence in Balodabazar, Chhattisgarh, authorities have taken swift action, registering as many as eight cases and arresting at least 121 individuals allegedly involved in vandalism and arson. The government has also formed a judicial inquiry commission headed by retired judge CB Bajpai to investigate the Balodabazar violence incident and submit its report to the government within three months.

Police said that at least 39 miscreants were arrested on Thursday, following the arrest of 82 individuals on June 11. After the violence, Balodabazar Collector KL Chauhan and SSP Sadanand Kumar were also suspended citing negligence in their duties.

The chaos erupted following the desecration of a religious symbol in Baghin Cave of Manakoni Basti near Girodpuri Dham on May 15. Despite the initial arrest of three suspects, tensions remained high within the community, prompting demands for a government inquiry.

Subsequently, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma announced a judicial inquiry, but grievances persisted, leading to a mass protest on June 10, with demonstrators demanding a CBI probe. Despite the efforts to maintain order with magisterial duties and a strong police presence, the protest escalated, culminating in the burning of over 200 vehicles and the destruction of the Collectorate and the SP office.

The violence also resulted in injuries to over 40 police officers, employees, and administrative officials. In response, the Chhattisgarh government suspended Balodabazar Collector KL Chauhan and SSP Sadanand Kumar, citing negligence and indiscipline in their duties.

The transfer of the SP and Collector had been previously announced, with Deepak Soni appointed as new collector and Vijay Agarwal as Superintendent of Police. Authorities have registered eight cases at City Police station against those involved in the unrest including vandalism, arson, and public property destruction under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 307, 435, 120B, 427, 435 and Sections 3 and 4 of the Public Property Destruction Act 1984.

Police also said that the search for other suspects is on as the investigation into the violent incident continues.