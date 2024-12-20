ETV Bharat / state

3 Held After Man Molests Woman During Argument, Makes Her Prostrate And Apologise

The woman was allegedly molested by one Vikas Borkar after she confronted him for tormenting a stray dog in Nagpur.

Representational Image
Representational Image
By PTI

Nagpur: A man and two of his friends have been arrested after he allegedly molested a woman and made her prostrate during an argument in Nagpur, an official has said. The police action came after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The woman was allegedly molested by one Vikas Borkar after she confronted him for tormenting a stray dog, an MIDC police station official said. “The incident took place on Wednesday night. After the argument between the two, Vikas returned with a couple of his friends and forced the woman to apologise by making her lie down on the ground," he said.

On the 44-year-old woman's complaint, Borkar and his friends Rajesh Mishra and Pankaj Barekar were arrested, he added.

