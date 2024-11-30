ETV Bharat / state

8 Guns Smuggled From Pak Seized In Amritsar, 2 Arrested: Punjab Police

Punjab Police arrested two people from Nurpur Padhri in Amritsar after eight sophisticated pistols were smuggled into the country from Pakistan.

By PTI

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police has arrested two people after eight sophisticated pistols smuggled into the country from Pakistan were found in their possession, a top officer said on Saturday.

They were held from Nurpur Padhri in Amritsar, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said. "In a major blow to illegal arms smuggling networks, Counter Intelligence, Amritsar apprehends 2 persons from Nurpur Padhri, near Gharinda, Amritsar while they were waiting for another operative to handover the weapon consignment smuggled from Pakistan," Yadav said in a post on X.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered in Amritsar, police said, adding that investigations were underway to establish backwards and forward linkages. Police said it recovered eight sophisticated weapons -- four Glock pistols (made in Austria), two Turkiye 9mm pistols and two X-Shot Zigana pistols, along with 10 rounds.

TAGGED:

