8 Guns Smuggled From Pak Seized In Amritsar, 2 Arrested: Punjab Police

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police has arrested two people after eight sophisticated pistols smuggled into the country from Pakistan were found in their possession, a top officer said on Saturday.

They were held from Nurpur Padhri in Amritsar, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said. "In a major blow to illegal arms smuggling networks, Counter Intelligence, Amritsar apprehends 2 persons from Nurpur Padhri, near Gharinda, Amritsar while they were waiting for another operative to handover the weapon consignment smuggled from Pakistan," Yadav said in a post on X.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered in Amritsar, police said, adding that investigations were underway to establish backwards and forward linkages. Police said it recovered eight sophisticated weapons -- four Glock pistols (made in Austria), two Turkiye 9mm pistols and two X-Shot Zigana pistols, along with 10 rounds.