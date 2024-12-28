ETV Bharat / state

Three From Kerala Killed In Car-Van Collision In TN’s Theni District

Three people were killed and over 18 others injured on Saturday when a car collided with a tourist van in Theni district.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 46 minutes ago

Theni: Three persons reportedly from Kottayam in Kerala died, and 18 persons were injured when a car collided head-on with a tourist van near Periyakulam in Theni district of Tamil Nadu, police said on Saturday.

The three were among the four persons travelling in the car towards Periyakulam. It collided head-on with the tourist van coming in the opposite direction. Those travelling in the van and the fourth passenger in the car sustained injuries, police said.

Passers-by who noticed the injured lying on the road at the accident site and police rushed them to the government hospitals at Vattalagundu, Periyakulam and Theni. The car was completely smashed due to the impact of the collision. Preliminary enquiry by the police revealed that the four persons were from Kottayam.

Read More

  1. 15 Injured As Bus Overturns On NH-21 In Rajasthan's Dausa
  2. 4 Including Newly Married Couple Killed In Accident In Kerala

Theni: Three persons reportedly from Kottayam in Kerala died, and 18 persons were injured when a car collided head-on with a tourist van near Periyakulam in Theni district of Tamil Nadu, police said on Saturday.

The three were among the four persons travelling in the car towards Periyakulam. It collided head-on with the tourist van coming in the opposite direction. Those travelling in the van and the fourth passenger in the car sustained injuries, police said.

Passers-by who noticed the injured lying on the road at the accident site and police rushed them to the government hospitals at Vattalagundu, Periyakulam and Theni. The car was completely smashed due to the impact of the collision. Preliminary enquiry by the police revealed that the four persons were from Kottayam.

Read More

  1. 15 Injured As Bus Overturns On NH-21 In Rajasthan's Dausa
  2. 4 Including Newly Married Couple Killed In Accident In Kerala

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CAR VAN COLLISION IN THENIACCIDENT IN TAMIL NADUKERALA PEOPLE KILLED IN ACCIDENTKERALA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.