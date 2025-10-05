Several Flights Cancelled From Hindon Airport Due To Air Force Day Celebrations
Chilaka Mahesh, director of the airport, said all flights scheduled between 8:30 am and 11:30 am on October 6, 7, and 8 will be cancelled.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 7:36 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: For the next three days, several flights are set to be cancelled from the Hindon Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad due to the full dress rehearsal for the Air Force Day celebrations scheduled at 8.30 am to 11.30 am from October 6-8.
Flights to Bengaluru, Chennai, Patna, Bhubaneswar, and Varanasi scheduled to depart from the civil terminal have already been cancelled. Currently, four airlines — Air India Express, IndiGo, Star Air, and Flybig — operate from Hindon Airport.
According to Chilaka Mahesh, director of Hindon Airport, all flights scheduled between 8:30 am and 11:30 am on October 6, 7, and 8 will be cancelled. Flight operations will return to normalcy after 11:30 am on October 8. Currently, over 40 flights operate daily from Hindon Airport to over a dozen cities.
According to reports, several VVIPs from Delhi will come to Ghaziabad to attend the Air Force Day event at Hindon Air Force Station. Several routes in Ghaziabad will be diverted during this time.
Since IndiGo began flight operations in July, passenger traffic at Hindon Airport has increased significantly, with the daily flyer count at 5,000. It is expected that flights to Lucknow and Prayagraj are likely to also be operational by Diwali.
IndiGo operates flights to Ahmedabad, Goa, Bengaluru, Chennai, Indore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Patna and Varanasi. Air India Express operates flights to Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Patna and Varanasi. Flybig operates to Bhatinda and Ludhiana. Star Air operates flights to Adampur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bahalgavi, Ajmer, Nagpur, Nanded and Pune.
