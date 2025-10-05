ETV Bharat / state

Several Flights Cancelled From Hindon Airport Due To Air Force Day Celebrations

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: For the next three days, several flights are set to be cancelled from the Hindon Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad due to the full dress rehearsal for the Air Force Day celebrations scheduled at 8.30 am to 11.30 am from October 6-8.

Flights to Bengaluru, Chennai, Patna, Bhubaneswar, and Varanasi scheduled to depart from the civil terminal have already been cancelled. Currently, four airlines — Air India Express, IndiGo, Star Air, and Flybig — operate from Hindon Airport.

According to Chilaka Mahesh, director of Hindon Airport, all flights scheduled between 8:30 am and 11:30 am on October 6, 7, and 8 will be cancelled. Flight operations will return to normalcy after 11:30 am on October 8. Currently, over 40 flights operate daily from Hindon Airport to over a dozen cities.