Several Feared Trapped As Under-Construction Building Collapses At Kannauj Railway Station In UP

Out of two dozen workers under the rubble, at least six workers have been rescued yet and rushed to the hospital.

By PTI

Published : Jan 11, 2025, 4:10 PM IST

Kannauj: An under-construction building at Kannauj railway station here collapsed on Saturday afternoon, trapping around two dozen workers under the rubble, a senior official said. According to police sources, six workers have been rescued and rushed to the hospital.

"According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the under-construction shuttering of the roof collapsed," District Magistrate (DM) Shubhrant Kumar Shukl said, who rushed to the spot along with other senior officials to oversee the rescue operation.

"Our first priority is to rescue the workers who are trapped. We are using all resources at our disposal for the rescue efforts," he said.

