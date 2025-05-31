ETV Bharat / state

Several Feared Dead As 5 Houses, Hotel Collapse In Mizoram Amid Heavy Rain

Aizawl: Several people were feared dead after five houses and a hotel collapsed due to landslides triggered by heavy rain in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai town, officials said.

The incident occurred around 10:30 pm on Friday in the border area of Bazar Veng and Chandmary localities in Lawngtlai when the landslides struck the houses and the hotel, they said. Several people from Myanmar, who were staying at the hotel, were believed to be trapped under the debris, the officials said.

Mizoram witnessed heavy rain on Friday, triggering landslides and rock falls in the state capital and other areas, blocking national and inter-district highways, the state's disaster management and rehabilitation department said.