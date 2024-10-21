ETV Bharat / state

14 Farmers Arrested In Haryana's Kaithal For Stubble-burning

Chandigarh: Fourteen farmers were arrested in Haryana's Kaithal district over the past few days for burning stubble in their fields, a police official said on Monday, as pollution levels in the region, including the national capital, soar.

Stubble burning in Haryana and neighbouring Punjab is often blamed for the rise in pollution levels in Delhi, especially during the post-harvest season of October and November.

"During the past few days, fourteen farmers were arrested for burning stubble, but they were later released on bail as the offence is bailable," Kaithal's Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Birbhan said over the phone.

Cases have been lodged under the provisions of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and other relevant provisions of the law for burning stubble, he said.

FIRs were registered recently for stubble-burning in some other districts also, including Panipat and Yamunanagar.