Four of Family Drown as Car Falls into River Following Tyre Burst

By PTI

Published : Apr 10, 2024, 10:53 PM IST

A car accident near Dhoraji town resulted in the deaths of four people, including Dinesh Thummar, his wife Lilavanti Thummar, their daughter Hardika, and their elder sister Sangita Koyani. The car broke the bridge's concrete railing and plunged into the Bhadar River in Rajkot, leaving them all drowned.

Rajkot(Gujarat): Four members of a family drowned after their car plunged into the Bhadar river in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place on a bridge near Dhoraji town, said Deputy Superintendent of Police R A Dodia. The driver of the car apparently lost control of the vehicle after one of the tyres burst while crossing a bridge on Bhadar river on Dhoraji-Jamnagar road, he said.

The deceased were identified as Dinesh Thummar (55) who was driving, his wife Lilavanti Thummar (52), their daughter Hardika (20) and Lilavati's elder sister Sangita Koyani (55).

They were residents of Dhoraji town and returning from a nearby village after attending a religious function, the official said. "The car broke the concrete railing of the bridge and plunged into the water. All four drowned as none of them could come out of the car in time," Dodia added.

A local fire brigade team retrieved the bodies, said the official, adding that further investigation was underway.

