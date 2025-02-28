ETV Bharat / state

Over 100 Fall Ill After Wedding Feast In Rajasthan's Amer; Food Poisoning Suspected

Jaipur: Over 100 people fell ill due to food poisoning after having food at a wedding ceremony and were immediately admitted to Amer Satellite Hospital and Sawai Mansingh Hospital here on Thursday, sources said.

A large number of people, including women and children, suffered from stomach aches, vomiting, and diarrhea and were admitted to the hospital, sources added.

Soon after receiving the information, the doctors and nursing staff reached the spot and collected food samples. Doctor Ashish Saxena, in charge of Amer Satellite Hospital, said, "A large number of patients complaining of vomiting and diarrhea have come to the hospital, and many of them were discharged after treatment."