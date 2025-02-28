ETV Bharat / state

Over 100 Fall Ill After Wedding Feast In Rajasthan's Amer; Food Poisoning Suspected

A large number of people complained about health deterioration after having wedding food in Rajasthan's Amer on Thursday.

Over 100 Fall Ill After Wedding Feast In Rajasthan's Amer; Food Poisoning Suspected
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 28, 2025, 5:22 PM IST

Jaipur: Over 100 people fell ill due to food poisoning after having food at a wedding ceremony and were immediately admitted to Amer Satellite Hospital and Sawai Mansingh Hospital here on Thursday, sources said.

A large number of people, including women and children, suffered from stomach aches, vomiting, and diarrhea and were admitted to the hospital, sources added.

Soon after receiving the information, the doctors and nursing staff reached the spot and collected food samples. Doctor Ashish Saxena, in charge of Amer Satellite Hospital, said, "A large number of patients complaining of vomiting and diarrhea have come to the hospital, and many of them were discharged after treatment."

"Over 15 people have been admitted to the hospital and are being treated. Others are treated in private hospitals and Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur," he added.

The wedding ceremony took place in a hotel in Kunda, Amer, on Thursday. After eating the food, several people complained about their health deterioration and were rushed to the nearest hospitals.

