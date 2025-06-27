'Worse Than Hell': 40 Elderly Rescued From Noida Old Age Home

New Delhi/ Noida: In a shocking and deeply disturbing incident, 40 elderly residents were rescued from Anand Niketan Vriddha Seva Ashram, an old-age home in Noida's Sector 55, where they were found living in inhuman and abusive conditions.

A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission (UPSWC), Noida Police, the Social Welfare Department, and the District Probation Welfare Department carried out a surprise inspection and subsequently sealed the premises.

The rescue operation was launched after a disturbing video surfaced on social media, showing an elderly woman tied up inside the facility. The footage quickly went viral and prompted authorities in Lucknow to order an immediate investigation. Based on these instructions, a discreet team was formed and it raided the premises without prior notice.

What they found inside shocked the officials. Meenakshi Bharala, a UPSWC member, who led the raid, said, "The elderly were kept in closed, suffocating rooms. Some were tied up, others were lying on urine and faeces-soiled bedding. It felt like they were living in conditions worse than hell."

She added, "There was an elderly woman tied with cloth strips, and when we entered, the locks were removed, and she was freed immediately. Men were found locked in rooms resembling basements, many without clothes. Women were also found barely dressed."

During the inspection, it was revealed that there were no qualified medical or caregiving staff on duty. During interrogation, a woman who identified herself as a nurse confessed that she had only completed Class 12. The lack of hygiene and basic facilities further underscored the negligence.

She revealed that the ashram charged Rs 2.5 lakh as an initial donation per person, along with a monthly fee of Rs 6,000 for food and accommodation. Several rescued elderly individuals belonged to well-off families, some from affluent areas in Noida. However, when contacted, their family members insisted everything was fine, likely unaware of the actual conditions.

Local authorities have sealed Anand Niketan Vriddha Seva Ashram overnight. Rescued residents are being relocated temporarily into a government-recognised old age facility over the next few days. Police officials and social welfare workers stay onsite, facilitating transition and safeguarding victims so that no further harm comes to the victims.

"The incident highlights the urgent need for regular inspections and stricter regulations for private care facilities," the officials said. A senior official from the Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate confirmed the operation and said further legal action was underway. "This incident highlights the urgent need for regular inspections and stricter regulations for private care facilities," the official said.

The UPSWC has assured that the investigation will continue, and those responsible for the cruelty will face strict legal consequences. "We will ensure justice is served. Stricter regulations and regular inspections are desperately needed for private care facilities," added Bharala.