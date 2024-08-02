ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 6-Year-Old Girl Among Three Dead in Jaipur Basement, Three Swept Away in Jhalawar River

Jaipur: A six-year-old girl was among three people who drowned after rainwater gushed into the basement of their house in Vishwakarma area here early Thursday morning, officials said. Three people, including a woman, riding on a motorcycle on a bridge were swept away by the overflowing Kalisindh river in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district at around 4 pm on Thursday.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma chaired a meeting of senior officials to review the situation created due to incessant rainfall and gave necessary directions.

Kamal Shah (23), Pooja Saini (19) and her niece Purvi Saini drowned in rainwater that gushed into the basement of their house in the Vishwakarma area in Jaipur. After the water entered the basement of their houses at around 4 am, the families began removing their belongings, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Amit Kumar said. The passage to the basement of the house is narrow and deep.

During this time, three people from two families got trapped in the basement as it started filling with water, Kumar said, adding that a rescue operation was initiated and the rainwater was pumped out. The bodies were recovered by the SDRF during a rescue operation that lasted several hours, the police said.

Expressing condolences over the incident, CM Sharma directed officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of each deceased. An approval to grant Rs 4 lakh from the disaster relief fund and Rs 1 lakh from the chief minister's relief fund has been given, officials said.

Deputy CM Diya Kumari visited the family members of the deceased and expressed condolences. She said that efforts have been made to address the problem of water logging in the area. On the other hand, the residents of the area have been advised not to stay in their basements during rainfall, the police said.

The bodies of the victims have been shifted to Kanwatiya Government Hospital for postmortem, the police said, all the victims are natives of Bihar. The bodies were handed over after postmortem.

In Jhalawar, three people, including a woman, riding on a motorcycle on a bridge were swept away by the overflowing Kalisindh river this afternoon, Mandawar SHO Mahaveer Prasad said. They have not been identified yet, he said. A search operation was launched but none of them could be traced till the evening, he added.

In Jaipur's Bagru area, a 15-year-old boy, identified as Piyush Acharya, was swept away in a drain. He was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital where he died, the police said. Due to heavy rains that started on Wednesday night, most areas of Jaipur city were waterlogged, which continued till morning.