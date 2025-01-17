ETV Bharat / state

Four Drown In Andhra Pradesh Beach Tragedy

A whirlpool pulled a family of four into the sea on Thursday. Three bodies have been recovered, and the search for the fourth continues.

Representational Image
By PTI

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 9:13 AM IST

Pakala: Four members of a family drowned at a beach in Prakasam district on Thursday, police said. While three bodies have been recovered, the search for the fourth is still underway. Prakasam district Superintendent of Police A R Damodar confirmed that the victims were part of a 20-member family from Ongole.

“Four persons died—two girls and two boys. One boy’s body is yet to be recovered. They drowned at around 2:30 pm today,” Damodar told PTI. According to the SP, a whirlpool-like phenomenon pulled the four into the sea, despite them being good swimmers. He also noted that shifting sand further hindered their movement.

However, a police official and a fisherman managed to save one life, he added. Police have registered a case regarding the incident.

