Four Drown In Andhra Pradesh Beach Tragedy

Pakala: Four members of a family drowned at a beach in Prakasam district on Thursday, police said. While three bodies have been recovered, the search for the fourth is still underway. Prakasam district Superintendent of Police A R Damodar confirmed that the victims were part of a 20-member family from Ongole.

“Four persons died—two girls and two boys. One boy’s body is yet to be recovered. They drowned at around 2:30 pm today,” Damodar told PTI. According to the SP, a whirlpool-like phenomenon pulled the four into the sea, despite them being good swimmers. He also noted that shifting sand further hindered their movement.