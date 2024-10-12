Three Killed as Car Falls Into Ditch near Tyuni in Dehradun; 3 Others Injured

Vikasnagar: A major accident took place on Vikasnagar-Tyuni Chumara motor road in Dehradun district on Saturday. A car coming from Chhumra to Tyuni fell into a ditch about 100 meters below the road near Raigi temple. Three people died in this accident, while three others are seriously injured, Police said.

On receiving this information, Tyuni police station in-charge Ashish Raviyan reached the spot with his police team. After this, the police started the rescue operation with the help of local people and pulled out all the people who had fallen into the ditch. Those travelling in the car were taken to the Primary Health Center in Tyuni.

Dr. Narendra Rana, who is in-charge of PHC Tyuni, said that 6 people who were injured in the accident were brought to the hospital. One person died before reaching the hospital, while the two other persons died during treatment. The other three injured people were referred to a higher center after first aid.

Tyuni Police Station Inspector Ashish Raviyan said that the three deceased have been identified as 3-year-old Saurashan, son of Umesh, 30-year-old Anita, wife of Umesh, and 78-year-old Surat Ram Joshi, a resident of village Mundol. Panchnama and postmortem of the deceased are being done.