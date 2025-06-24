ETV Bharat / state

3 Die, 16 Injured As Speeding Lorry Rams Into Multiple Vehicles Near Anakapalle

Anakapalle: At least three people were killed and nearly 16 others injured when a speeding lorry ploughed into multiple vehicles at the Lankalapalem junction on the National Highway in the Paravada mandal of the Anakapalle district, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday night.

The shocking accident occurred when several vehicles were waiting at the busy traffic signals on the highway. The lorry allegedly coming at a high speed from Gajuwaka towards Anakapalle rammed into at least three cars and nearly 10 two-wheelers that were waiting at the junction at that time. Then, the truck collided with a container lorry heading towards Paravada, bringing the vehicle to a stop.

The deceased have been identified as Pachhikura Gandhi (52) from Rebaka, Anakapalle mandal; Konathala Achaiah Naidu (55) from the Ring Road area, Anakapalle, and Yerrappadu (30) from Aganampudi, Visakhapatnam district.