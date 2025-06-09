Delhi: 2 Charred To Death In Fire At Dilshad Garden; Accident During 'Recharging' Of E-Rickshaw

New Delhi: Two people including a 24-year-old youth died in a fire in Delhi's Dilshad Garden. The fire officer gave this information late on Sunday night. According to fire officer Anoop Singh, he received information about the fire at 11:32 pm on Sunday night, and then they rushed to the spot and began efforts to extinguish the fire.

Two people lost their lives in the fire mishap which took place in the Kodi Colony area. The fire officer said that one of the deceased was 24 years old and the other was 60 years old. The firefighting teams brought the flames under control. It was later found that two e-rickshaws and some motorcycles were burnt to ashes in the fire. A preliminary probe suggested that the fire broke out during the recharging of an e-rickshaw, which is yet to be confirmed. Further investigation is going on.

Last Friday, a fire broke out at an e-rickshaw charging station in the Ghonda area of ​​Northeast Delhi, when the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) immediately rushed to the spot upon receiving information and extinguished the flames. DFS officials confirmed that this mishap was reported in the afternoon and four fire engines immediately reached the spot to control the fire.