ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: 2 Charred To Death In Fire At Dilshad Garden; Accident During 'Recharging' Of E-Rickshaw

Two e-rickshaws and a few motorcycles were burnt to ashes in the fire accident that took place in Dilshad Garden, Delhi.

Fire mishap in Delhi
Fire mishap in Delhi (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 9, 2025 at 9:44 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Two people including a 24-year-old youth died in a fire in Delhi's Dilshad Garden. The fire officer gave this information late on Sunday night. According to fire officer Anoop Singh, he received information about the fire at 11:32 pm on Sunday night, and then they rushed to the spot and began efforts to extinguish the fire.

Two people lost their lives in the fire mishap which took place in the Kodi Colony area. The fire officer said that one of the deceased was 24 years old and the other was 60 years old. The firefighting teams brought the flames under control. It was later found that two e-rickshaws and some motorcycles were burnt to ashes in the fire. A preliminary probe suggested that the fire broke out during the recharging of an e-rickshaw, which is yet to be confirmed. Further investigation is going on.

Last Friday, a fire broke out at an e-rickshaw charging station in the Ghonda area of ​​Northeast Delhi, when the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) immediately rushed to the spot upon receiving information and extinguished the flames. DFS officials confirmed that this mishap was reported in the afternoon and four fire engines immediately reached the spot to control the fire.

Read More:

1. RCB Felicitation At Vidhana Soudha Raised Security Red Flags, Reveals DCP Letter

New Delhi: Two people including a 24-year-old youth died in a fire in Delhi's Dilshad Garden. The fire officer gave this information late on Sunday night. According to fire officer Anoop Singh, he received information about the fire at 11:32 pm on Sunday night, and then they rushed to the spot and began efforts to extinguish the fire.

Two people lost their lives in the fire mishap which took place in the Kodi Colony area. The fire officer said that one of the deceased was 24 years old and the other was 60 years old. The firefighting teams brought the flames under control. It was later found that two e-rickshaws and some motorcycles were burnt to ashes in the fire. A preliminary probe suggested that the fire broke out during the recharging of an e-rickshaw, which is yet to be confirmed. Further investigation is going on.

Last Friday, a fire broke out at an e-rickshaw charging station in the Ghonda area of ​​Northeast Delhi, when the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) immediately rushed to the spot upon receiving information and extinguished the flames. DFS officials confirmed that this mishap was reported in the afternoon and four fire engines immediately reached the spot to control the fire.

Read More:

1. RCB Felicitation At Vidhana Soudha Raised Security Red Flags, Reveals DCP Letter

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NEW DELHI FIREFLAMES DEATHS CHARREDDILSHAD GARDENFIRE ACCIDENT E RICKSHAW

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.