Four Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat; City Witnesses Nine Such Incidents In Three Days

Four schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning, marking the third consecutive day of such threats that have disrupted educational institutions.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2025 at 9:52 AM IST

New Delhi: A bomb threat received through email triggered panic across four private schools in Delhi on Wednesday morning, prompting authorities to immediately evacuate the premises for a thorough check, a Delhi Fire Services official said. This was the third consecutive day that education institutes in the national capital were targeted with bomb threats, which, in the past two days, turned out to be hoaxes.

A call regarding the email threatening to blow up St Thomas School in Dwarka was received at 5.26 am by the fire control, Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj at 6.30 am, Mother International in Hauz Khas at 8.12 am and Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar at 8.11 am, the fire services officer said. For St Thomas School, this was a second bomb threat in less than 24 hours. In total, nine bomb threat emails have been received by eight schools in the city.

Staff staying in these schools overnight were immediately taken to safety as a precautionary measure, as teams of Delhi Police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad and cyber experts rushed in for a thorough search. Nothing suspicious has been found so far, the officer said.

Monday also saw three schools targeted similarly. CRPF School in Prashant Vihar, CRPF School in Dwarka Sector 16, and another school in Chanakyapuri all received bomb threats via email. In each case, bomb squads were sent, buildings evacuated, and detailed searches conducted, with all alerts eventually found to be false. (With Agency Inputs)

