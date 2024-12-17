ETV Bharat / state

Several Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat; Fifth Incident In Nine Days

New Delhi: Bomb threats were received by a few schools in Delhi on Tuesday, making it the second such incident this week and the fifth in nine days in the national capital, officials said. On Monday, around 20 schools including DPS RK Puram received threat emails.

According to an official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a bomb threat was received from Crescent Public School in Saraswati Vihar, northwest Delhi.

The official said that personnel from the fire department, local police, bomb detection team and dog squad conducted a search, but nothing suspicious was found so far. Some more schools have also received similar threat emails and checks are ongoing, the official added.

However, schools in Delhi-NCR switched to hybrid mode for conducting classes on Tuesday, following the re-imposition of anti-pollution measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).