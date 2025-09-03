28 Deaths In Five Months At Andhra's Turakapalem, Probe Ordered

Guntur: Turakapalem village, with a population of around 3,000 in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur Rural Mandal, reported at least 28 deaths in five months, of which 20 occurred in July and August alone, officials said.

According to officials, in the last few days, three villagers, Balashouri (50), Nilanbaram (50), and Arogyaamma (60), died due to health complications, intensifying concerns of an underlying health crisis.

Taking stock of the situation, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav directed officials to immediately visit the village and probe the matter. He instructed that a detailed report on the multiple deaths be submitted at the earliest. Acting on his orders, a medical team led by Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Raghunandan was dispatched to the village on Wednesday. The team will investigate fever cases, check for infections, and other health-related issues.

Earlier, expert doctors, senior health officials, and a technical team had conducted a medical camp in the village. Out of 35 people tested, 14 were found suffering from fever and blood culture samples were collected from seven for further analysis.

Lab reports from a private hospital have confirmed the presence of 'melioidosis', a rare but serious bacterial infection in two villagers. While one of the infected persons succumbed, the other survived after receiving timely treatment. The confirmation of the presence of bacteria has raised suspicions that undiagnosed melioidosis or similar infections could be behind the high number of fatalities.

Authorities are also examining whether environmental factors, water contamination, or bacterial spread are contributing to the crisis. The visiting medical team is expected to conduct a door-to-door survey, collect fresh samples, and counsel villagers about preventive measures.