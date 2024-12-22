ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed In Two Road Accidents In MP’s Raisen

The police seized the trucks involved in both accidents and registered a case against their drivers

4 Killed In Two Road Accidents In MP’s Raisen
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Raisen: Four persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, police said on Sunday.

A motorbike collided with a tractor-trolley on Saturday night in Udaipura town, around 100 km from the district headquarters.A truck coming from behind then crushed the two-wheeler, killing its three riders, Udaipura police station in-charge Yashwant Singh said. The deceased have been identified as Lakhan Singh Rajput (35), Devesh Singh Rajput (21) and Raja Shrivas (21), the police said.

In another accident, a motorcycle rider, identified as Chen Singh Lodhi (23), was killed after being hit by a truck on Bhopal-Deori road on Saturday night, an official said.

The police seized the trucks involved in both accidents and registered a case against their drivers, the officials said.

Raisen: Four persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, police said on Sunday.

A motorbike collided with a tractor-trolley on Saturday night in Udaipura town, around 100 km from the district headquarters.A truck coming from behind then crushed the two-wheeler, killing its three riders, Udaipura police station in-charge Yashwant Singh said. The deceased have been identified as Lakhan Singh Rajput (35), Devesh Singh Rajput (21) and Raja Shrivas (21), the police said.

In another accident, a motorcycle rider, identified as Chen Singh Lodhi (23), was killed after being hit by a truck on Bhopal-Deori road on Saturday night, an official said.

The police seized the trucks involved in both accidents and registered a case against their drivers, the officials said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MADHYA PRADESHMADHYA PRADESH ACCIDENTMP ROAD ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.