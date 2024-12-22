4 Killed In Two Road Accidents In MP’s Raisen

Raisen: Four persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, police said on Sunday.

A motorbike collided with a tractor-trolley on Saturday night in Udaipura town, around 100 km from the district headquarters.A truck coming from behind then crushed the two-wheeler, killing its three riders, Udaipura police station in-charge Yashwant Singh said. The deceased have been identified as Lakhan Singh Rajput (35), Devesh Singh Rajput (21) and Raja Shrivas (21), the police said.

In another accident, a motorcycle rider, identified as Chen Singh Lodhi (23), was killed after being hit by a truck on Bhopal-Deori road on Saturday night, an official said.

The police seized the trucks involved in both accidents and registered a case against their drivers, the officials said.