Company Director Among 5 killed, 16 Injured in Explosion at Pharma Plant in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana): At least five people were killed and 16 others suffered injuries due to an explosion in a chemical reactor at a pharmaceutical company's plant in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Wednesday

As per sources, eight to 10 other people were trapped inside, and it was feared that the death toll may increase. Ravi Kumar, the Director of SB Organics industry at Chandapur in Hatnura Mandal district, was, as per sources, among those killed in the freak mishap. Four deceased workers were said to be from Bihar. The blast occurred at around 5 pm. The plant is located about 40 km from Hyderabad International airport.

The fire, which spread through the pharma unit's premises, was subsequently brought under control, the officials said. Those injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital and are being treated. As soon as the incident was reported by locals, firemen rushed to the spot and tried to douse the fire. Locals informed that around 50 people were inside the building when the blast took place.

"The reactor exploded at the pharma company and people around it were thrown away in its impact... So far, five people have died...10-15 people sustained injuries. They have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment," a senior police official said. Relief operations were underway, the official added.

Sangareddy Superintendent of Police Rupesh and other officials visited the spot. Chief Minister A. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who held a meeting with officials, expressed anguish over the incident. He directed the district officials to provide the best medical care to those injured in the incident and expressed condolences to the families of those who died, an official release said.

Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan expressed shock over the incident and instructed the state administration to mobilise its machinery to provide all necessary support to the victims. He conveyed his condolences to the families of those who died in the tragedy, a Raj Bhavan press communiqué said.