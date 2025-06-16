Amroha Firecracker Factory Blast Kills 4 women, Reason Unknown

Amroha: As many as four women and another six women were killed in a blast at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on Monday. As soon as the news spread in Atrasi area of Amroha, police became alert and fire brigade service personnel were called in to control the fire.

Four women died on the spot due to the explosion. Amroha superintendent of police Amit Kumar Anand and district magistrate Nidhi Gupta Vats rushed to the spot and took stock of the rescue operation.

Giving details, Anand said," The factory belongs to Shefur Ahmed, who is the son of Kesar Ahmed, a resident of Hapur district. The explosion took place on Monday afternoon. Four women have died while six women have been injured. The bodies of the deceased women have been sent for post-mortem." He further said other six injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The cause of the explosion is being investigated.

Speaking to reporters, Nidhi Gupta Vats, DM Amroha, said, "An explosion occurred today at a licensed factory in the Rajepur area. Initial reports suggest that four women lost their lives in the incident, while six others sustained injuries. The injured have been immediately sent to the hospital for medical treatment, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination."



She added,"A committee has been constituted to investigate the incident, comprising the additional superintendent of police, along with officials from the Electrical Safety Department and the Fire Services. The committee will examine the circumstances and causes that led to the explosion."

