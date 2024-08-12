Bihar: 7 Dead, 9 injured In Midnight Stampede At Jehanabad's Baba Siddhanath Temple

Jehanabad (Bihar): In a major mishap, at least seven people including five women died in a stampede at Baba Siddhanath Temple in the Makhdumpur area of Bihar's Jehanabad district during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

This stampede was triggered shortly after midnight as people had gathered for Jalabhishek on the fourth Monday of Sawan. Eyewitnesses said that a huge crowd of Shiva devotees including several women had gathered in the temple when the stampede took place.

"Seven people died in this incident. The dead include 5 women and 2 men. The death toll may increase," sources said. They said that due to Monday, there was a rush of devotees who started to approach the hillock to have a darshan of Baba Siddhnath via Patla Ganga and Gaughat.

"There was chaos near the temple. Then suddenly people started running here and there due to which many women fell and died on the spot. At the same time, many people have also suffered serious injuries. All have been admitted to the hospital for treatment," they said.

Four of the deceased have been identified as Poonam Devi of Mor Tekri in Gaya district, Nisha Kumari of Ladoua village in Makhdumpur police station area, Sushila Devi of Nadol in Jal Bigha, and Nisha Devi of Erki village in Nagar police station area. Identification of the remaining bodies is yet to be done.

Confirming the incident, Jehanabad DM Alankrita Pandey, according to ANI, said at least seven people died and nine were injured in the stampede. "We are monitoring everything and now the situation is under control," he said.

Divakar Kumar Vishwakarma, SHO Jehanabad said, "DM and SP visited the spot and they are taking stock of the situation...A total of seven people have died...We are meeting and inquiring about the family members (of the people dead and injured)...We are trying to identify the people (who have died), after this we will send the bodies for post-mortem..."

Meanwhile, Vikas Kumar, SDO Jehanabad, expressed his grief over the incident, saying "It is a sad incident...All the arrangements were tight, we are taking stock of the situation and then will further inform you about this...."