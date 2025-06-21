ETV Bharat / state

Jodhpur | 2 Killed, 1 Missing As Car Sweeps Away By Strong Water Current

The Jodhpur police are searching for the missing person, while a woman was rescued from the car

Jodhpur | 2 Killed, 1 Missing As Car Sweeps Away By Strong Water Current
A rescue operation is underway to search the missing person (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 21, 2025 at 4:07 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jodhpur: Two people were killed and one went missing after a car swept away due to a strong water current near Jodhpur, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near Daijar, which is on the outskirts of the city. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Jodhpur, Alok Srivastava said, "One woman, who was inside the car, has been safely rescued and she has reached home. We are searching for the missing person. The State Disaster Response Force (SRDF) personnel have reached the spot and are helping in the search."

Srivastava said Hari Shankar Bhandari, a resident of Jodhpur, Urmila, along with their kin Suraj Devi and Sampat, were going to a religious place ahead of Mandalnath. "While travelling, water flooded the road, and the locals warned Bhandari not to venture ahead, or his car would get stuck. But he did not listen to the villagers and went ahead. The car then got swept away by a strong water current," the DCP added.

According to the DCP, the locals immediately informed the police. "The car was pulled out with the help of a crane. Hari Shankar Bhandari and Urmila died while Suraj Devi has been rescued, while Sampat is missing," he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Virendra Singh said that Sampt did not know how to swim and his kin have been informed.

Jodhpur: Two people were killed and one went missing after a car swept away due to a strong water current near Jodhpur, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near Daijar, which is on the outskirts of the city. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Jodhpur, Alok Srivastava said, "One woman, who was inside the car, has been safely rescued and she has reached home. We are searching for the missing person. The State Disaster Response Force (SRDF) personnel have reached the spot and are helping in the search."

Srivastava said Hari Shankar Bhandari, a resident of Jodhpur, Urmila, along with their kin Suraj Devi and Sampat, were going to a religious place ahead of Mandalnath. "While travelling, water flooded the road, and the locals warned Bhandari not to venture ahead, or his car would get stuck. But he did not listen to the villagers and went ahead. The car then got swept away by a strong water current," the DCP added.

According to the DCP, the locals immediately informed the police. "The car was pulled out with the help of a crane. Hari Shankar Bhandari and Urmila died while Suraj Devi has been rescued, while Sampat is missing," he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Virendra Singh said that Sampt did not know how to swim and his kin have been informed.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CAR SWEPT OFF IN FLOW OF WATERSEVERAL DEAD AS CAR SWEPT OFFWATER CURRENTJODHPUR CAR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.