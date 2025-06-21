ETV Bharat / state

Jodhpur | 2 Killed, 1 Missing As Car Sweeps Away By Strong Water Current

Jodhpur: Two people were killed and one went missing after a car swept away due to a strong water current near Jodhpur, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near Daijar, which is on the outskirts of the city. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Jodhpur, Alok Srivastava said, "One woman, who was inside the car, has been safely rescued and she has reached home. We are searching for the missing person. The State Disaster Response Force (SRDF) personnel have reached the spot and are helping in the search."

Srivastava said Hari Shankar Bhandari, a resident of Jodhpur, Urmila, along with their kin Suraj Devi and Sampat, were going to a religious place ahead of Mandalnath. "While travelling, water flooded the road, and the locals warned Bhandari not to venture ahead, or his car would get stuck. But he did not listen to the villagers and went ahead. The car then got swept away by a strong water current," the DCP added.