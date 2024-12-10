3 Dead, 22 Injured As BEST Bus Hits Pedestrians, Vehicles In Mumbai After 'Brake Failure'

Mumbai: Three people died and more than 20 others were injured when a bus from Mumbai's civic transport body BEST crashed into pedestrians and vehicles on Monday night, according to police and municipal corporation officials.
The accident near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) L Ward in Kurla is suspected to have occurred due to brake failure. The bus driver has been detained in connection with the incident. Officials reported that the driver of the BEST bus on route number 332 lost control of the vehicle, crashing into pedestrians and several other vehicles.
The bus operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) crashed through pedestrians and vehicles before crashing into a residential society named Buddha Colony, where it finally came to a stop, according to witnesses. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and were taken to nearby Bhabha Hospital. Additionally, 22 others, including a teenage girl, were receiving treatment for their injuries, as reported by officials.
Some of the injured were said to be in critical condition. Multiple vehicles were damaged in the accident.
The bus bearing registration number MH01-EM-8228 was going from Kurla railway station to Andheri when the accident occurred, he added.
"It dashed into various vehicles over a 100-metre stretch and the RCC column of Solomon building. The windows of the bus broke on impact. Locals roughed up the driver," an official said.
Zeeshan Ansari, an eyewitness, said "I was standing in front of Royal Sweets shop along with my friends when I saw a bus being driven rashly. The bus suddenly dashed into multiple vehicles as well as pedestrians and entered Buddha Colony. We rushed and brought out the bus driver." "Many people were lying in a pool of blood. A crowd assembled at the spot and started moving the injured to hospital," Ansari said.
Zaid Ahmed, a 26-year-old resident of the area, said he was leaving his house to go to the railway station when he heard a loud noise.
"I ran to the spot and saw a BEST bus had hit pedestrians, other vehicles, including an autorickshaw and a three cars. I saw some dead bodies in front of my eyes. We rescued the passengers in the autorickshaw and took them to Bhabha Hospital in another three-wheeler. My friends also helped in providing relief to the injured," Ahmed recounted.
Other eyewitnesses said the bus, on route 332 from Kurla to Andheri, also rammed into a police vehicle The bus was a 12-metre long electric vehicle manufactured by Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech and it had been taken by BEST on wet lease, another official said.
He pointed out that the drivers of such buses are supplied by the private operator.
"The bus is just three months old. It is registered on August 20 this year in the name of a company called EVEY Trans," a Tardeo Regional Transport Office (RTO) official said.
BEST officials said they were having trouble with the probe due to the crowd at the site.
A police official said heavy deployment of personnel has been made at the site to maintain law and order. (With agency inputs)