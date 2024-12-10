ETV Bharat / state

3 Dead, 22 Injured As BEST Bus Hits Pedestrians, Vehicles In Mumbai After 'Brake Failure'

Wreckage of a car after a speeding BEST bus collided with several vehicles on a road at Kurla, in Mumbai. ( PTI )

Mumbai: Three people died and more than 20 others were injured when a bus from Mumbai's civic transport body BEST crashed into pedestrians and vehicles on Monday night, according to police and municipal corporation officials.

The accident near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) L Ward in Kurla is suspected to have occurred due to brake failure. The bus driver has been detained in connection with the incident. Officials reported that the driver of the BEST bus on route number 332 lost control of the vehicle, crashing into pedestrians and several other vehicles.

The bus operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) crashed through pedestrians and vehicles before crashing into a residential society named Buddha Colony, where it finally came to a stop, according to witnesses. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and were taken to nearby Bhabha Hospital. Additionally, 22 others, including a teenage girl, were receiving treatment for their injuries, as reported by officials.

Some of the injured were said to be in critical condition. Multiple vehicles were damaged in the accident.

The bus bearing registration number MH01-EM-8228 was going from Kurla railway station to Andheri when the accident occurred, he added.

"It dashed into various vehicles over a 100-metre stretch and the RCC column of Solomon building. The windows of the bus broke on impact. Locals roughed up the driver," an official said.

Zeeshan Ansari, an eyewitness, said "I was standing in front of Royal Sweets shop along with my friends when I saw a bus being driven rashly. The bus suddenly dashed into multiple vehicles as well as pedestrians and entered Buddha Colony. We rushed and brought out the bus driver." "Many people were lying in a pool of blood. A crowd assembled at the spot and started moving the injured to hospital," Ansari said.