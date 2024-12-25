ETV Bharat / state

Boy Among 3 Dead As Car Overturns On Samruddhi Expressway In Nashik; 3 Injured

The incident occurred near Igatpuri when the car carrying six passengers crashing into road divider on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday.

By PTI

Mumbai: Three persons, including a teenage boy, were killed and as many others injured when a car overturned after crashing into a road divider on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred around 2.10 pm near Igatpuri when the car carrying six passengers was going towards Mumbai, an official said.

As per the preliminary information, the passengers were related to each other and returning from Shirdi, a temple town in neighbouring Ahilyanagar district, he said. "The driver of the car lost control, due to which it hit the divider and overturned by landing in the lane on the opposite side," he said.

Three persons, identified as Geeta Ramesh Agarwal (71), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, Anuj Ramesh Goyal (52) and his son Niyam Anuj Goyal (16), both residents of Mumbai died in the incident, while Rameshchandra Agarwal (80), Miti Anuj Goyal (45) and Divyanshi Anuj Goyal (21) sustained injuries, he said.

