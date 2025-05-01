ETV Bharat / state

Four killed, Several Injured After Fire Breaks Out In Ajmer hotel

Additional SP Himanshu Jangid said the narrow approach road to the hotel is hampering rescue work. The fire was apparently caused by a short circuit

Four killed After Fire Breaks Out In Ajmer hotel, Several Injured
Police and firefighters try to douse the fire at the hotel. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 1, 2025 at 11:17 AM IST

Updated : May 1, 2025 at 11:34 AM IST

1 Min Read

Jaipur: Four people, who included a woman and a child, were killed after a fire broke out at a hotel in Diggi Bazaar area of Rajasthan's Ajmer on Thursday, officials said. Some of the guests at the five-storey hotel saved their lives by jumping from the windows.

"Fire incident occurred at a hotel in Diggi Bazaar area today morning. Police team is on the spot. Four people, including two men, a woman and a child, have died due to suffocation and burn injuries," JLN Medical College Principal Dr Anil Samaria said.

Additional SP Himanshu Jangid said the narrow approach road to the hotel is hampering rescue work. The fire was apparently caused by a short circuit. A guest at the hotel said there was a sound of a blast after which he, along with his wife, ran out.

"A woman threw her child in my lap from a window. She also tried to jump off the building but we stopped her," Mangila Kalosia, who was staying at the hotel, said. He said a man also jumped from a window and sustained head injuries.

Jaipur: Four people, who included a woman and a child, were killed after a fire broke out at a hotel in Diggi Bazaar area of Rajasthan's Ajmer on Thursday, officials said. Some of the guests at the five-storey hotel saved their lives by jumping from the windows.

"Fire incident occurred at a hotel in Diggi Bazaar area today morning. Police team is on the spot. Four people, including two men, a woman and a child, have died due to suffocation and burn injuries," JLN Medical College Principal Dr Anil Samaria said.

Additional SP Himanshu Jangid said the narrow approach road to the hotel is hampering rescue work. The fire was apparently caused by a short circuit. A guest at the hotel said there was a sound of a blast after which he, along with his wife, ran out.

"A woman threw her child in my lap from a window. She also tried to jump off the building but we stopped her," Mangila Kalosia, who was staying at the hotel, said. He said a man also jumped from a window and sustained head injuries.

Last Updated : May 1, 2025 at 11:34 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AJMERFOUR KILLED IN RAJASTHAN HOTEL FIRE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.