ETV Bharat / state

4 Dead, 10 Injured As Mini-Bus Collides With Tractor In UP's Fatehpur

A Prayagraj-bound mini-bus carrying 21 passengers collided with a tractor-trailer in Fatehpur on Wednesday, resulting in four deaths and multiple injuries.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 1:21 PM IST

Kanpur: Four people died and 10 others got injured when a mini-bus collided with a tractor-trailer in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Wednesday, police said. The Prayagraj-bound mini-bus carrying 21 passengers, some who were on their way to attend the Maha Kumbh crashed into a tractor-trailer near Buxur turn, they said.

Allahabad Range Inspector General (IG) Prem Kumar Gautam said, "Police arrived at the scene after being alerted and rescued the passengers. Three people, including two pilgrims and the driver, were found dead at the spot."

Those killed have been identified as Vivek Singh (27), the mini-bus driver, and pilgrims Prem Kant Jha (55), Digambar Jha (52), and Vimal Chandra Jhan (50), all residents of New Delhi. Fatehpur SP Dhawal Jaiswal said a case has been filed and both vehicles have been seized. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

Kanpur: Four people died and 10 others got injured when a mini-bus collided with a tractor-trailer in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Wednesday, police said. The Prayagraj-bound mini-bus carrying 21 passengers, some who were on their way to attend the Maha Kumbh crashed into a tractor-trailer near Buxur turn, they said.

Allahabad Range Inspector General (IG) Prem Kumar Gautam said, "Police arrived at the scene after being alerted and rescued the passengers. Three people, including two pilgrims and the driver, were found dead at the spot."

Those killed have been identified as Vivek Singh (27), the mini-bus driver, and pilgrims Prem Kant Jha (55), Digambar Jha (52), and Vimal Chandra Jhan (50), all residents of New Delhi. Fatehpur SP Dhawal Jaiswal said a case has been filed and both vehicles have been seized. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ACCIDENT IN UPROAD ACCIDENT IN FATEHPURPRAYAGRAJ BOUND MINI BUS ACCIDENTFATEHPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.