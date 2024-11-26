ETV Bharat / state

Two Women Dead As Explosion Destroys 3 Houses In Madhya Pradesh's Morena

An explosion in Morena city around midnight destroyed three houses, resulting in the deaths of two women and multiple injuries.

Morena: Two women died and at least five others were injured after an explosion destroyed three houses in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city in the wee hours on Tuesday , police said. Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh said some people were still feared trapped under the debris following the incident in Rathore Colony.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, the SP said. Rescue operation was underway and a forensic team was also present at the site to ascertain the cause of the blast, he added.

Locals said more than six people, who were sleeping inside a house got trapped under the debris before they were rescued by the police and civic body staff. The injured have been referred to Gwalior from the district hospital for treatment.

Saurabh said two bodies have been recovered and rescue operations were on for remaining ones. The deceased were identified as Pooja Kushwaha and Vidya Devi. At the same time, Krishna, Somvati, Satyaveer, Shiv and Raju have been seriously injured.

According to Saurabh, the blast occurred in a house and three adjoining residential buildings also collapsed under impact. Officials also suggested that the number of toll and injured persons may increase further as four buildings collapsed and rescue operations were underway.

Residents claimed illegal crackers were stored in Munshi Rathore's house, which may have caused the blast, however, police said it would be too early to say what exactly caused the blast."The forensic team has arrived at the spot, but the debris is delaying the operation. What exactly caused the blast would be cleared only after the forensic team gives a report," Saurabh said.

