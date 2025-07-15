ETV Bharat / state

Five Dead After Passenger Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In Jammu Kashmir's Doda

The Tempo Traveller fell into a deep gorge near Ponda village on the Bharath-Doda link road.

Screengrab from the video of rescue operation at the spot.
Screengrab from the video of rescue operation at the spot.
Published : July 15, 2025 at 10:49 AM IST

Jammu: At least five people were killed and several others were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning.

Officials said that the Tempo Traveller bearing registration number JK06-4847 was on its way from the Aul area towards Doda town when it fell into a deep gorge near Ponda village on the Bharath-Doda link road. The driver lost control while negotiating a blind curve.

Immediately after the accident, locals rushed to the area and started rescue operations. As the vehicle had fallen deep into a gorge, it was difficult to rescue the injured people.

"The police were also called, and several ambulances and NGOs reached the area to help shift the injured to the associated hospital, GMC Doda. Five dead bodies have reached the hospital, whereas those injured are being treated in the emergency unit," an official said.

Further details are awaited.

