Five Dead After Passenger Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In Jammu Kashmir's Doda

Jammu: At least five people were killed and several others were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning.

Officials said that the Tempo Traveller bearing registration number JK06-4847 was on its way from the Aul area towards Doda town when it fell into a deep gorge near Ponda village on the Bharath-Doda link road. The driver lost control while negotiating a blind curve.

Immediately after the accident, locals rushed to the area and started rescue operations. As the vehicle had fallen deep into a gorge, it was difficult to rescue the injured people.