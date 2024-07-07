ETV Bharat / state

Two Children Dead after Luxury Bus Falls into Ditch at Saputara Ghat in Gujarat

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 hours ago

Updated : 10 hours ago

A luxury bus met with an accident at Saputara ghat on the road connecting Khabki and Saputara. Two children are killed in the accident. A total of 65 people were travelling on the bus at the time of the mishap. Several injured were taken to hospital.

Gujarat road accident
Gujarat road accident (ETV Bharat)

Dang (Gujarat) : A ghastly accident happened on the national highway connecting Saputara to Shamghan in Gujarat on Sunday. A luxury bus ran off the road and fell into a ditch, leaving two children dead. About 65 people were travelling on the bus at the time of the mishap. Officials reached the spot on getting information and began rescue operations.

The bus carrying tourists went out of control and fell into the ditch, due to which many people got buried under the luxury bus. Two of the travellers were crushed to death, official sources said.

Bharat Chauhan, who was travelling from Surat, says that when we were returning home, the bus driver overtook a truck, during which the bus went off the road and fell into the ditch. The injured persons were taken to Shamghan CHC Hospital for treatment. The accident was so severe that the bus overturned.

However, after the incident, the rescue teams from the police and the fire brigade reached the spot. the operations to rescue the people trapped under the bus are going on. A crowd of people gathered at the spot after the accident. The bus has jumped over the roadside wall. It is being pulled out of the ditch with the help of a crane.

Read more:

1. Killed, 15 Injured As Bus Overturns In Hyderabad, Drunk Driver Taken Into Custody

2. Himachal Pradesh: Four Dead, Three Injured as HRTC Bus Falls Into Ditch in Shimla

Dang (Gujarat) : A ghastly accident happened on the national highway connecting Saputara to Shamghan in Gujarat on Sunday. A luxury bus ran off the road and fell into a ditch, leaving two children dead. About 65 people were travelling on the bus at the time of the mishap. Officials reached the spot on getting information and began rescue operations.

The bus carrying tourists went out of control and fell into the ditch, due to which many people got buried under the luxury bus. Two of the travellers were crushed to death, official sources said.

Bharat Chauhan, who was travelling from Surat, says that when we were returning home, the bus driver overtook a truck, during which the bus went off the road and fell into the ditch. The injured persons were taken to Shamghan CHC Hospital for treatment. The accident was so severe that the bus overturned.

However, after the incident, the rescue teams from the police and the fire brigade reached the spot. the operations to rescue the people trapped under the bus are going on. A crowd of people gathered at the spot after the accident. The bus has jumped over the roadside wall. It is being pulled out of the ditch with the help of a crane.

Read more:

1. Killed, 15 Injured As Bus Overturns In Hyderabad, Drunk Driver Taken Into Custody

2. Himachal Pradesh: Four Dead, Three Injured as HRTC Bus Falls Into Ditch in Shimla

Last Updated : 10 hours ago

TAGGED:

GUJARATBUS ACCIDENTGUJARAT ROAD ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.