Two Children Dead after Luxury Bus Falls into Ditch at Saputara Ghat in Gujarat

Dang (Gujarat) : A ghastly accident happened on the national highway connecting Saputara to Shamghan in Gujarat on Sunday. A luxury bus ran off the road and fell into a ditch, leaving two children dead. About 65 people were travelling on the bus at the time of the mishap. Officials reached the spot on getting information and began rescue operations.

The bus carrying tourists went out of control and fell into the ditch, due to which many people got buried under the luxury bus. Two of the travellers were crushed to death, official sources said.

Bharat Chauhan, who was travelling from Surat, says that when we were returning home, the bus driver overtook a truck, during which the bus went off the road and fell into the ditch. The injured persons were taken to Shamghan CHC Hospital for treatment. The accident was so severe that the bus overturned.