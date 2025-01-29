ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Five Critical As Boiler Blast Triggers Fire At Tyre Plant In Palghar District

Palghar: Five persons were critically injured in a fire prima facie caused by the boiler explosion at a tyre plant in Vadavali village in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The injured persons included two children. It is not immediately clear whether the injured adults were workers of the company, situated in the Kudus industrial area in Wada taluka.

"The incident occurred after 6 PM when oil was being processed in two boilers at the factory. Due to a sudden increase in pressure, the distanced pipe of one of the boilers detached, triggering an explosion and fire," said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the Disaster Management Cell, Palghar.