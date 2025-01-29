ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Five Critical As Boiler Blast Triggers Fire At Tyre Plant In Palghar District

The incident occurred after 6 pm on Wednesday when oil was being processed in two boilers at the factory situated in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Maharashtra: Five Critical As Boiler Blast Triggers Fire At Tyre Plant In Palghar District
Representational Image (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 9:41 PM IST

Palghar: Five persons were critically injured in a fire prima facie caused by the boiler explosion at a tyre plant in Vadavali village in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The injured persons included two children. It is not immediately clear whether the injured adults were workers of the company, situated in the Kudus industrial area in Wada taluka.

"The incident occurred after 6 PM when oil was being processed in two boilers at the factory. Due to a sudden increase in pressure, the distanced pipe of one of the boilers detached, triggering an explosion and fire," said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the Disaster Management Cell, Palghar.

The injured persons are identified as Tufan Kalsim Damor (30 ), Roshni Praveen Parmar (26 ), Mula Prema Vasar (27 ), and two children- Kajal Parmar (3 years), and Aakash Prem Masar (18 months), he said, adding that the injured persons are residents of Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh.

The official said some of the injured persons are residents of houses adjacent to the factory. The injured were rushed to a private hospital. Four of them, including the two children, were shifted to Thane for advanced medical care.

Local authorities and disaster management teams rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Palghar: Five persons were critically injured in a fire prima facie caused by the boiler explosion at a tyre plant in Vadavali village in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The injured persons included two children. It is not immediately clear whether the injured adults were workers of the company, situated in the Kudus industrial area in Wada taluka.

"The incident occurred after 6 PM when oil was being processed in two boilers at the factory. Due to a sudden increase in pressure, the distanced pipe of one of the boilers detached, triggering an explosion and fire," said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the Disaster Management Cell, Palghar.

The injured persons are identified as Tufan Kalsim Damor (30 ), Roshni Praveen Parmar (26 ), Mula Prema Vasar (27 ), and two children- Kajal Parmar (3 years), and Aakash Prem Masar (18 months), he said, adding that the injured persons are residents of Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh.

The official said some of the injured persons are residents of houses adjacent to the factory. The injured were rushed to a private hospital. Four of them, including the two children, were shifted to Thane for advanced medical care.

Local authorities and disaster management teams rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOILER BLAST IN MAHARASHTRABOILER BLAST IN PALGHAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.