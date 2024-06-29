ETV Bharat / state

Five Cops Injured In Mob Attack During Anti-Encroachment Drive In J-K's Kathua

By PTI

Published : 18 hours ago

Violence erupted in Kathua district as locals resisted the demolition of an illegal place of worship during an anti-encroachment drive in Nagri, Hiranagar. The clash left five police officers injured, prompting reinforcements to restore order.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Jammu: At least five police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured on Saturday after allegedly being attacked by a mob protesting against an anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

A drive was launched in the Nagri area of Hiranagar to demolish an illegal place of worship that was resisted by a group of locals, the officials said. They turned violent and attacked the police, injuring five personnel, including a deputy superintendent. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to restore law and order, the officials said.

