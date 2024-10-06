5 Children Drown, 2 Missing In Bihar's Sone River

Rohtas(Bihar): Seven children of a family drowned in the Sone River of Bihar, of which five bodies have been recovered so far. This incident occurred in Rohtas district's Tumba village on Sunday while taking a bath in the river.

A total of four boys and three girls met with watery grave, sources confirmed. Soon after the incident, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the Sadar Hospital in Sasaram for post-mortem.

According to the Rohtas Police Station Officer, Nikunj Bhushan Prasad, "All the children went to take a bath in the Sone river and drowned in the deep river." "The bodies of five children have been recovered so far, and the rest are being searched with the help of divers," he added.

According to Krishna Gond, a resident of Tumba, "Four children and one girl were from his sister's side, who came from Ranchi to celebrate Durga Puja." "Everyone was bathing when suddenly a child started drowning, and the rest of them went into deep water to save him," he added.

According to the information, all the children were from the family of Kedar Gond, a resident of Tumba. Soon after the tragedy, the administration, including the BDO, CO, and local police, rushed to the spot. The SDRF team has also been informed. At present, the search operation for the missing children has been underway.