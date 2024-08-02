ETV Bharat / state

2 Children Died Due to Food Poisoning at Marriage Function in Udhampur; Others Admitted to Hospital

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 10:42 PM IST

Two children, who had consumed food at a marriage function a few days ago in Udhampur district, died while several others were admitted to hospital. Doctors at the hospital said the two victims were brought dead.

Representational Image
Representational Image (File Photo)

Jammu : Two children died after allegedly consuming food at a wedding function in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Friday.

The children had consumed food at a wedding function on July 31 in Satyalta village, Ghordi block District, Udhampur. They complained of vomiting and diarrhoea on Friday and were admitted to hospital, officials said.

A marriage ceremony was held in the area on Wednesday where these children had their dinner, and on Thursday several children complained of issues including diarrhoea, suggesting they were suffering from food poisoning.

According to officials, these children were admitted to the hospital on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Two children died during treatment, while the others are still undergoing treatment.

Six children are undergoing treatment in the pediatric ward of GMC, Udhampur. Apart from this, three children are being treated in the emergency ward, while two other children have been referred to the Government Medical College, Jammu.

The Medical Superintendent of GMC Hospital Udhampur, Dr. Sanjay said that two children were brought dead to the hospital and doctors are keeping a close watch on the condition of the other affected children and all possible help is being provided to them.

There is an atmosphere of mourning in the village after this incident and the concerned authorities have started investigating the matter so that the causes of food poisoning can be found and such incidents can be avoided in future.

TAGGED:

FOOD POISONINGJKUDHAMPURCHILDRENCHILDREN DIED

