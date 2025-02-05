ETV Bharat / state

MP: Five More Cheetahs Released From Enclosure, Now Seven Roam In Wild At KNP

Sheopur: Five more cheetahs were released from enclosures into the forest at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Wednesday. With this, of the total 26 cheetahs at the KNP, seven are out in the wild.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released female cheetahs Dheera and Asha along with Asha's three cubs in the wild in the afternoon. He also reviewed the Cheetah Project with the officials, he said.

"It is a matter of immense happiness to see that the cheetah, once extinct from Asia, is increasing its family in Madhya Pradesh," the CM said. On Tuesday, CM Yadav had shared news that two cubs were born to cheetah Veera.