ETV Bharat / state

MP: Five More Cheetahs Released From Enclosure, Now Seven Roam In Wild At KNP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released female cheetahs Dheera and Asha, along with Asha's three cubs in the wild.

MP: Five More Cheetahs Released From Enclosure, Now Seven Roam In Wild At KNP
File photo of Cheetah (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 5, 2025, 8:37 PM IST

Sheopur: Five more cheetahs were released from enclosures into the forest at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Wednesday. With this, of the total 26 cheetahs at the KNP, seven are out in the wild.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released female cheetahs Dheera and Asha along with Asha's three cubs in the wild in the afternoon. He also reviewed the Cheetah Project with the officials, he said.

"It is a matter of immense happiness to see that the cheetah, once extinct from Asia, is increasing its family in Madhya Pradesh," the CM said. On Tuesday, CM Yadav had shared news that two cubs were born to cheetah Veera.

The KNP is now home to 26 cheetahs, including 14 cubs. Earlier in December last year, cheetahs Vayu and Agni were released in the wild from their big enclosures.

On September 17, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight Namibian cheetahs -- five females and three males -- into enclosures at the KNP as part of the world's first intercontinental translocation of the big cats, seven decades after the animal became extinct in India due to hunting and habitat loss.

Sheopur: Five more cheetahs were released from enclosures into the forest at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Wednesday. With this, of the total 26 cheetahs at the KNP, seven are out in the wild.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released female cheetahs Dheera and Asha along with Asha's three cubs in the wild in the afternoon. He also reviewed the Cheetah Project with the officials, he said.

"It is a matter of immense happiness to see that the cheetah, once extinct from Asia, is increasing its family in Madhya Pradesh," the CM said. On Tuesday, CM Yadav had shared news that two cubs were born to cheetah Veera.

The KNP is now home to 26 cheetahs, including 14 cubs. Earlier in December last year, cheetahs Vayu and Agni were released in the wild from their big enclosures.

On September 17, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight Namibian cheetahs -- five females and three males -- into enclosures at the KNP as part of the world's first intercontinental translocation of the big cats, seven decades after the animal became extinct in India due to hunting and habitat loss.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KUNO NATIONAL PARKCHEETAHS RELEASED IN MP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.