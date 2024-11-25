ETV Bharat / state

4 Bangladeshi Nationals Held For Illegal Stay In Navi Mumbai

Police arrested Bangladeshi couple and their two children, a son and a daughter, for illegally staying in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, where they worked as labourers.

Representational Image
By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Thane: Police have arrested a Bangladeshi couple and their son and daughter for illegally staying in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Monday. Based on a tip, personnel of the Navi Mumbai police's anti-human trafficking cell raided a residence in Juhugaon on Sunday evening and apprehended the couple, who are in their 40s, and their two children aged 20 and 22.

The police did not find any valid document for their travel to and stay in India and hence, they were placed under arrest, the official from Vashi police station said. The accused used to work as labourers and one of them also sold fish in the locality to earn their living, police said. An FIR was registered against them under provisions of the Foreign Nationals Act and the Indian Passport Act, they added.

