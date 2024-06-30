ETV Bharat / state

11 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested For Illegally Entering Tripura

By PTI

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Bangladeshi nationals were planning to head to Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata to earn a livelihood. Officer in Charge (OC), Tapas Das said five women and six men were about to board a train from Agartala railway station to their desired destinations when they were held by police.

Agartala: Eleven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Agartala railway station for entering the country without any valid travel document, police said on Sunday.

Based on specific inputs about some Bangladeshi nationals who had crossed the international border in Tripura's Sepahijala district and would board a train at Agartala railway station, railway police started searching for them on Saturday evening.

"We have detained 11 people - five women and six men - from Agartala railway station and took them to Agartala GRP police station for questioning," Officer in Charge (OC), Tapas Das told PTI. Das said during questioning that the Bangladeshi nationals could not produce any valid travel document to enter Indian territory.

"The 11 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for illegally entering Indian soil. They will be produced before a court seeking police remand for further interrogation," he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed, that the 11 Bangladeshi nationals were planning to go to Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata for earning livelihood, he said. "We can't rule out the possibility of human trafficking attempts. We have started an investigation into the case", he said.

Earlier on June 27 two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Agartala railway station for illegally entering Indian territory.

