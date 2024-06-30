11 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested For Illegally Entering Tripura

Agartala: Eleven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Agartala railway station for entering the country without any valid travel document, police said on Sunday.

Based on specific inputs about some Bangladeshi nationals who had crossed the international border in Tripura's Sepahijala district and would board a train at Agartala railway station, railway police started searching for them on Saturday evening.

"We have detained 11 people - five women and six men - from Agartala railway station and took them to Agartala GRP police station for questioning," Officer in Charge (OC), Tapas Das told PTI. Das said during questioning that the Bangladeshi nationals could not produce any valid travel document to enter Indian territory.