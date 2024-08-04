Two Arrested, Silver Biscuits Worth Rs 50 Lakh Seized at Rajasthan's Sirohi

Sirohi (Rajasthan) : Abu Road Riico police station of the district took a big action on Sunday and seized illegal silver worth more than Rs 50 lakh from a car going from Abu Road to Gujarat. Two accused have also been arrested from the spot.

Abu Road Riico police station officer Sitaram said that the police have been continuously conducting checks at the Maval post on the Gujarat border. On Sunday, a car was going towards Gujarat. There were two people in it. The officer said that the car was stopped at Maval Chowki and the two persons were questioned.

The Police got suspicious of the two youths. When the police searched the car, three bags full of silver biscuits were found from under the seat. Their weight was more than 52 kg. Silver jewellery was also recovered from the spot. Its value is more than Rs 50 lakh.

When the police asked Meet Patel and Hitesh Patel, residents of Rajkot district of Gujarat, who were travelling in the car, about the silver biscuits and jewellery, they could not give a satisfactory answer. Following this, they were arrested. Along with the silver biscuits seized during the search of the car, cash worth Rs 3.5 lakh was also recovered from the two accused. During interrogation, it was revealed that the silver was being taken from Jodhpur to Rajkot. The police are interrogating the accused.