Uttar Pradesh: Alleged Criminals Killed, Arrested In 3 Separate Police Encounters

Jaunpur/Shamli/Bulandshahr: Alleged criminals have been killed, injured and nabbed in separate Police encounters in Jaunpur, Shamli and Bulandshahr areas of Uttar Pradesh. These include an alleged cattle smuggler being shot dead in Jaunpur while his two accomplices were injured. Another person accused of extortion of Rs 20 lakh was shot in the leg in Shamli. In Bulandshahr, a person accused of kidnapping and killing a girl was nabbed after an encounter.

On May 17, a Police team led by Inspector Satya Prakash Singh intercepted a vehicle at Khunjhi Mod in Jaunpur on suspicion. Alleged cattle smugglers who were in the vehicle tried to run over the Police party and crushed one of the team members Durgesh Kumar Singh. Durgesh was taken to a trauma centre where he passed away on May 18.

Immediately after the incident, the Special Operations Group (SOG) and personnel from other Police Stations chased the accused who dropped their Pick-up at Tala Bela village in Varanasi and tried to flee on motorcycles. According to the Police, the accused fired at the Police personnel and three of them were injured in retaliatory firing. Those injured were identified as Narendra Yadav of Ramna Chaubepur in Varanasi and Golu Yadav of Tadia locality of Alinagar in Chandauli. Meanwhile, the prime accused Musafir of Mathurapur Kothva in Jaunpur sustained injuries on his chest and died at Dobhi Community Health Centre where he was referred.

Earlier, on the intervening night of May 14 and 15, cattle smugglers had allegedly tried to run over the Parauganj Police Post in-charge Pratima Singh and her team members. Pratima sustained injuries in the incident and was treated at a trauma centre in Varanasi. The Police Post falls under the jurisdiction of Jalalpur Police Station.

In Shamli, a man accused of trying to extort Rs 20 lakh from a mobile phone trader was injured in cross-firing with a Police team. He had allegedly sent a threatening letter to the trader. There was a prize money of Rs 25,000 announced for his arrest. The injured accused was arrested after the incident.

Meanwhile, in Bulandshahr, the Police were able to arrest a man accused of kidnapping and murdering a young girl after an encounter. A .315 bore countrymade gun was recovered from him along with three bullets and a motorcycle.