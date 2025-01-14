4 Arrested In UP's Hamirpur Over Forced Religious Conversion

Hamirpur: Four people were arrested in the Maudaha area here for allegedly trying to convert a Hindu family under the pretext of curing an illness, police said on Monday. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manoj Kumar Gupta said an FIR was registered in connection with the matter on Saturday.

Nooruddin, Khalid, Irfan, and Mohammad Hanif, were arrested the same day and booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. A fifth, Meraj Hasan, is being looked for. Bajrang Dal's former district convenor Ashish Singh claimed the accused lured and misled a Dalit family into conversion.

According to a complaint filed by some Hindu rights groups, a 'mazaar' was built at Ajit Kumar's house in the Purvi Taros Mohalla, where a religious ceremony (urs) was being conducted.

